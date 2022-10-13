Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,558 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.3% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 68.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 787.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 151,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 887.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,755 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 395,217 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

