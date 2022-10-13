Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $20.99 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. Equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 2,313,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,317,253 shares of company stock worth $50,070,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.