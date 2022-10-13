Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 108,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

