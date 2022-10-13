Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 3.4 %

SO opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.