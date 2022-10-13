Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

TCBI opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.