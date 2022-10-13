Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $12.32 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,186 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 805,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,998,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.