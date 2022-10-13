Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average is $150.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

