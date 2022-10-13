Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 3.1 %

WHG opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.