Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,562 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 932.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PCRX stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

