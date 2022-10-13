Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,048 shares of company stock valued at $87,001,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

