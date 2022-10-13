Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.92

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 220955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

HCMLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

