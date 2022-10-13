Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLIGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,551. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,969,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 355,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 825.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 198,158 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 359.4% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

