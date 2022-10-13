Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,551. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
