Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Up 6.3%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 4,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 276,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

