HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HTBI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,619. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $350.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. On average, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 52.7% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

