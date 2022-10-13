Hop Protocol Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $768,679.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.32 or 0.27195939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop Protocol (HOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hop Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hop Protocol is 0.12350083 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $690,453.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hop.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.