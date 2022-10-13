Horizen Price Reaches $12.57 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $152.04 million and $9.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $12.57 or 0.00064967 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00263306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00093883 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003470 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

