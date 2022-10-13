Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.84. Horizon Global has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $8.75.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

Horizon Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $19,989,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

