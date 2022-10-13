Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
Shares of Horizon Global stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.84. Horizon Global has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $8.75.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Global
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
See Also
