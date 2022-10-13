Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HRL opened at $45.60 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.