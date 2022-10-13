Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE HST traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 121,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,110. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

