Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 5,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.54. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.