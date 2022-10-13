Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.
Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 5,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.54. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $24.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
