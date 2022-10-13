Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $239.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $133.99.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 215.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. Research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

