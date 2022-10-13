Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $239.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $133.99.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 215.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. Research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Recommended Stories
