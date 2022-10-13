HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Trading Up 3%

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) were up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 42,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,589,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

