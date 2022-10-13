Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.56.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 176,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 over the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

