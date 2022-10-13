Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 74,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.51 million. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

