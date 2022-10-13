Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.
Humana Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:HUM opened at $494.19 on Thursday. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Humana Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.28.
Insider Activity
In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,663,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.