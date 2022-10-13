Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Humana Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $494.19 on Thursday. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.28.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,663,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

