Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.82. 6,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $514.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

