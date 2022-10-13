HUNT Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $68.16 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001770 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $68.16 million and $2.48 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.64 or 0.27143452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010601 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT (HUNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. HUNT has a current supply of 199,104,720 with 110,357,398.888 in circulation. The last known price of HUNT is 0.34539166 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,491,482.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://token.hunt.town/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

