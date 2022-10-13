Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 6.6 %

HBAN traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. 30,239,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,854,259. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

