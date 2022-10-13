Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $7.13 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $7.13 or 0.00038643 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $89.66 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.72 or 0.27043477 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Huobi Token has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 153,357,694.25441208 in circulation. The last known price of Huobi Token is 7.30135532 USD and is up 11.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $80,653,934.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.huobiwallet.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

