HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.64

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several analysts recently commented on HCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $160,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

