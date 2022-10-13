HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.64

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.
Several analysts recently commented on HCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
