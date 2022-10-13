Hxro Price Hits $0.19 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Hxro has a market cap of $83.25 million and approximately $12,803.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro (HXRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hxro has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 428,521,116.3078891 in circulation. The last known price of Hxro is 0.19446172 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $13,209.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hxro.io/.”

