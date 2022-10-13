iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Down 95.5% in September

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Trading of iBio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iBio by 164.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 716,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iBio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iBio by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio Stock Performance

iBio Company Profile

Shares of iBio stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.89. iBio has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

