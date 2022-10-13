Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Identiv from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

INVE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,602. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.51 million, a PE ratio of -134.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after acquiring an additional 191,547 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 16.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 136,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 42.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 123,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

