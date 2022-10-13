Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,813. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.01.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

