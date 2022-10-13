IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.45

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$33.45 and last traded at C$34.85, with a volume of 95108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.22.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 55.97%.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
