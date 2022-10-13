Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Boosted by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

ITW stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.69. 9,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

