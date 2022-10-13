IMAX Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million.

IMAX Trading Down 2.8 %

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

IMAX stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in IMAX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.