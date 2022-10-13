ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 1,160.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IMUC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

