Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Up 0.8 %

IMCR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.53. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,809. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

About Immunocore

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Immunocore by 63.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.