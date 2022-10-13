Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 605,784 shares.The stock last traded at $45.27 and had previously closed at $45.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

