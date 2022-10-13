Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.72.

IRT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

