Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of INDB stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. 219,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,565. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $394,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile



Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

