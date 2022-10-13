IndiGG Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $72,089.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “IndiGG (INDI) is a cryptocurrency . IndiGG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IndiGG is 0.12143488 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $66,160.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://indi.gg/.”

