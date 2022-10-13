INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.05

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.05 and last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $511.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.84.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

