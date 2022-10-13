ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 164,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,965,083 shares.The stock last traded at $8.59 and had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

ING Groep Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 29.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 2,920,134 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

