Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Up 2.1%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.94 and last traded at $86.94. 14 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 98,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 824,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

