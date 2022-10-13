Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. 5,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

