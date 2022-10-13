Injective (INJ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.73 Million

Injective (INJ) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Injective has a total market capitalization of $118.43 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Injective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective token can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00008647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,765.25 or 1.00025939 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003037 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00041592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00055699 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022537 BTC.

Injective Profile

Injective (INJ) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective’s official website is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective (INJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Injective has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 73,005,554.33 in circulation. The last known price of Injective is 1.71483185 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $9,422,480.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://injective.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective using one of the exchanges listed above.

