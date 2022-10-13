InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 91,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,261,133 shares.The stock last traded at $32.69 and had previously closed at $30.39.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.23.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 16.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,527 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $34,814,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 45.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,433,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 447,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in InMode by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 95,985 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

