InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.50 million-$120.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.94 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

InMode Trading Up 11.7 %

INMD stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.95. 237,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 21.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

